Pregnant woman among those dead following shooting; SC neighbors shocked

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting at about 9:20 p.m. on Bryon Circle.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Tamell Nash, 33, had been shot to death.

Sabrina Lowery, 21, was also shot and taken to the AnMed Heath Medical Center, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

She was 37-weeks pregnant and died during surgery. The baby did not survive.

Neighbors in the area say this is generally a quiet street, and are shocked at what happened.

“I just don’t understand what happened, and it’s scary to hit this close to home,” Joyce Rains said.

“We shut down at 10 o’clock at night,” Rita Smith said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Neighbors were particularly disturbed at the death of the unborn child.

“This is tragic about this mother and the baby,” Rains said.

JT Foster, the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the hospital did everything they could to save both Lowery and her child.

“She was late in her pregnancy and it’s my understanding that the child would have been a viable life if it were to have been birthed without this traumatic injury,” Foster said.

Foster said it is unknown right now how or if Lowery and Nash knew each other.

“The male did not live at that address, the male was not a resident there. The female was,” Foster said.

Lowery and Nash’s deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

