Pregnant woman shot, killed at her own baby shower, police say

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A pregnant mom was fatally shot in the face when she tried to break up a fight between two men at her own baby shower in New York, police said Sunday.

Shanice Young, 31, was a mother of four, sources told WPIX. She was expecting her fifth child, but it wasn’t immediately clear how far along she was in the pregnancy. At least two of her children were reportedly at the baby shower.

Officers found her unconscious and unresponsive early Sunday at the baby shower in Harlem, police said.

The fight Young tried to break up was between her ex and the man she was currently in a relationship with, sources said.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

The NYPD has not released identifying information for the shooter.