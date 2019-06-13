Pregnant woman shot to death in Asheville; baby survives

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Asheville police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night at a public housing development.

Police responded to a shots fired call at Deaverview Apartments at 11:26 p.m. and while responding to that call, officers received another call reporting a gunshot victim in the area of Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street, authorities said.

After their initial investigation at both crime scenes, police were able to determine that the incidents were related.

Upon arrival at Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street, police found a pregnant woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That woman has been identified as Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, 24, of Asheville.

Simuel was transported to Mission Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her baby was able to be saved, according to TV station WLOS.

Police have released no information regarding the child or the child’s condition.

The murder is under investigation. If anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

