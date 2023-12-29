RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Andy and Melinda Knowles have always adored modern architecture so when they heard about plans to demolish the Weber Home off of Transylvania Avenue in Raleigh, they knew they had to step in.

“We contacted them and we said, ‘Hey if you’re not going to keep the house would you allow us to move it’ and they have,” said Melinda Knowles.

The Knowles’ have plans to move the house from its original location to a lot on Delmont Drive.

The home has a lot of historical significance.

The Knowles’ say it was built in the early 1950s by William Weber in collaboration with George Matsumoto of NC State who helped bring modernist homes to Raleigh.

They say it’s important to them to preserve a piece of Raleigh’s history.

“Both of us are really passionate about modern architecture and the history of the modernist movement in Raleigh particularly and if we had an opportunity to save one it seemed like wow that could be fun,” said Andy Knowles.

The couple says the process of moving the home is harder than it looks.

“We originally were going to try to move the whole thing together but that proved to be too high when we were looking at the power line situation… it was just not going to work and way too many trees in the way,” said Melinda. “So then the builder and Andy had the idea that what if we cut the house in half and deconstruct the part that’s on the slab which is mostly windows and kitchen cabinets.”

But they’re determined to see it through.

“I think that keeping the older structures helps preserve the character of the place,” said Andy.

The couple plans to move the home on January 13th.