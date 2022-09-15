RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–President Joe Biden said Thursday morning that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached.

The potential strike would have impacted both the economy and travel in the United States and here in North Carolina, too.

Amtrak had begun suspending all long-distance routes because of the possibility of a strike. These service suspensions were set to start Thursday morning even though Amtrak’s workers were not the ones who would have been striking–that would have been workers for freight companies. And those freight companies own and operate many of the tracks that Amtrak uses.

