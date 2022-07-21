WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 early Thursday, the White House announced.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is experiencing mild symptoms.

A letter from Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, says the president has a runny nose, fatigue, and a dry cough that started Wednesday evening.

Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

Jean-Pierre said Biden has started taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy pill, and he will isolate in the White House while carrying out his duties.

O’Connor said the president should respond well to the Paxlovid treatment due to his vaccination status.

He will remain in isolation until he tests negative.

The White House said it will give daily updates on Biden’s status.

This story will be updated.