President Trump announces Sept. 9 rally in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will return to North Carolina for a rally on September 9.

Trump will hold a “Keep America Great” rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport at 7 p.m.

Trump said on Twitter that he would be helping with Dan Bishop’s campaign.

“President Trump will be returning to the great state of North Carolina to celebrate his historic achievements on behalf of the American people and his long record of accomplishments in the state,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and is general admission.

This will be Trump’s first trip back to North Carolina since his July rally in Greenville.

Last week, Trump said he would come to North Carolina to support Dan Bishop in the 9th Congressional District.

Bishop, a Republican, is facing Democrat Dan McCready in the special election.



“Looking forward to being with Dan Bishop in two weeks, in North Carolina. His opponent believes in Open Borders and Sanctuary Cities, and won’t protect your Second Amendment!” Trump said on Twitter.

