President Trump says U.S. will terminate relationship with World Health Organization

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) – President Donald Trump held a news conference in the Rose Garden Friday afternoon.

President Trump announced that the United States would be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), and redirecting the federal funds to “deserving organizations concerned with world health needs.”

“China has control over WHO,” said President Trump.

He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

The U.S. is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the U.S. would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without providing specifics.

The president also announced measures the U.S. would be taking against China.

According to the president, the U.S. would ban “certain foreign nationals from China” and update the State Department’s travel advisory to Hong Kong.

Pompeo notified Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong is no longer deserving of the preferential trade and commercial status it has enjoyed from the U.S. since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

After making the short announcements, the President departed without taking any questions from reporters.