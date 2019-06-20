Program seeks to prevent kids from missing meals this summer

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – School is out for summer and for some children that could mean missing a meal or two. That’s where summer feeding sites hope to fill the gap to make sure children in the Triangle aren’t going without something to eat. One of those sites is at the Robert Community Center on East Martin Street in Raleigh.

” About 1/3 of the public school students are on free and reduced lunch programs during the school year and many of those kids are also at risk of not having access to healthy and fresh meals during the summer time. So, this is a critical program,” explained Kathy Capps , Raleigh’s Recreation Superintendent.

Research shows children could miss up to two meals a day during the summer.” If kids are getting meals at school, they can come right over to camp and get meals at camp as well,” she continued.

This year’s summer feeding is going a step forward at some sites in the Triangle. The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is making sure the entire family has something to eat.

” At these meal sites we are feeding the children, but a lot of times the family is also struggling with food and not always able to make it to one of our partner agency. So this year we’re putting together boxes that can feed an entire family.” explained Jessica Whichard , Director of Communication for the Food Bank.

This is the first time the agency took these steps to feed the entire family. “I think the community is starting to talk a little bit more about what it means when children are hungry and they’re coming to these sites and thinking about the entire family,” she continued.

Just last year, Wake County served around 6,300 meals a day at 147 sites.

