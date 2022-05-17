RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David has proposed a $1.14 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

During her presentation in front of the city council on Tuesday, Adams-David said her staff wanted to focus on investments in the community and its people.

“The proposed budget recognizes the importance of investing in our greatest asset. That is our employees,” said Adams-David.

The budget would result in a $0.2 property tax increase. With such an increase, the owner of a $250,000 home could expect to pay about $50 more a year in property taxes.

Another key factor in the proposed budget is a 2 percent cost of living wage increase for city employees. It also provides a 3 percent to 5 percent merit increase for police and fire staff.

The budget would provide more than $10 million in funding for public safety. Though, some community members at the meeting say they want money to go elsewhere. Several stood in front of the city council reading almost identical statements.

“We can lower the crime rate by raising minimum wages and investing in dignity job programs. Increasing police funding simply does not do this,” said one speaker.

Another said they wanted to see the minimum wage for city employees increased to $22 an hour along with the introduction of a mental health crisis response team that could respond to incidents without police.

Also, included in the budget is are the following utility increases:

$0.25 per month for Solid Waste Services

1.5 percent increase in the monthly base and volumetric water and sewer charges

$0.18 increase per Single-Family Equivalent Unit (SFEU) for Stormwater. The rate increase will cover additional staff and helps to accelerate the backlog of CIP projects.

A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for June 7.