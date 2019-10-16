Proposed bill could outlaw sale of vape products in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard is expected to introduce a bill next year that would change vaping laws in South Carolina.

That proposal includes prohibiting all sales of vape products in the Palmetto State.

Anyone who does would be charged with a misdemeanor.

First-time offenders would pay a $200 to $300 fine. If you are caught again, you would pay a $400 to $500 fine and serve up to 30 days in jail.

