RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Raleigh’s city manager has proposed a $1.26 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to city manager Marchell Adams-David, the budget proposal includes a General Fund total operating budget of $647.2 million. It’s a 9.6 percent increase over the previous year.

“The FY24 budget reflects our core values and strategic goals that articulate our plan of sound fiscal stewardship, enhanced operational efficiencies,” Adams-David said. “It also prioritizes key City Council and Community initiatives.”

The increase in the budget also calls for an increase in property tax collections. Adams-David is proposing a property tax increase of 4 cents for every $100 in valuation. It would raise the current rate of 39.30 cents per $100 to 43.30 cents per valuation and means the owner of a home worth $250,000 would pay about $103 more in property taxes in fiscal year 2024.

Other items included in the budget are:

5 percent merit increase for public safety employees and general step employees

1 percent merit increase for permanent part time employees

$7.8 million for affordable housing creation with an additional $703,363 for operating needs associated with the 2020 voter-approved $80 million Affordable Housing Bond

Adds six staff for the Emergency Communications Center

More than $490 million in capital investments in water, stormwater, convention center/Martin Marietta Performing Arts Center, parks maintenance, technology, and general public improvements, affordable housing, and transportation

The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.

Starting June 5, City Council is scheduled to hold budget work sessions at 4 p.m. each Monday in June (except June 19) to deliberate the manager’s proposed budget. A public hearing is scheduled for June 6 at 7 p.m. at the regular evening City Council meeting.

Click here for more details on the proposed budget.