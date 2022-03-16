DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the U.S.

“In the state of North Carolina, we have a higher rate of prostate cancer in African American men, we have a higher rate of prostate cancer in Hispanic men and in lower socio-economic men,” said Dr. Judd Moul, a urologic oncologist at the Duke Cancer Institute.

And a new study out of the University of Southern California finds prostate cancer rates for men 45 and older are on the rise.

The increase coincides with a recommendation back in 2012 from the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, which recommended against routine prostate cancer screenings with PSA blood tests over concerns of overdiagnosis and overtreatment.

“At that time, this government authorized organization claimed that there was no value in the PSA screening for prostate cancer and even went as far as to say there was danger and they gave the PSA test a ‘D’ rating,” said Moul. “D means that there was more harm than good.”

Moul calls it a misguided recommendation.

In 2018, the USPSTF changed its guidance to a “C” rating.

This latest recommendation says the decision to be screened for prostate cancer between the ages of 55 and 69 should be an individual one, made only after talking with your doctor.

It also says men who are 70 and older should not be screened for prostate cancer routinely.

“In my opinion, the U.S. Preventative Task Force needs to change it to at least a ‘B’ but even an ‘A’ recommendation, to encourage men to get a PSA test and be screened for prostate cancer,” Dr. Moul said.

CBS 17 reached out to the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force for comment.

The USPSTF Vice-Chair Dr. Carol Mangione provided the following statement: