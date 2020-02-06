Psychotherapist at Virginia children’s hospital accused of sexually assaulting former patient

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 72-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a former patient while working as a psychotherapist at a Virginia children’s hospital was indicted Wednesday by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.
The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring confirmed Thursday that Herschel “Mickey” Harden, a 72-year-old from Williamsburg, faces two felony counts of object sexual penetration after being indicted by the King William grand jury. According to attorney general’s office, Harden was arrested following alleged sexual contact in 2018 and 2019 by him on a former patent at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County.
The indictments brought against Harden are a part of an ongoing investigation by state police. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 10 in New Kent County Circuit Court.
If anyone has additional information about these or other allegations at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.
- Florida elementary teaching assistant accused of sharing and doing drugs with 2 teens
- Rolling Stones making a stop in NC for their 15-city tour
- 4-month-old found locked in car while parents shopped
- GALLERY: Photos capture storm damage in central NC
- State of Emergency declared in NC county due to severe weather
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now