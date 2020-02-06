Psychotherapist at Virginia children’s hospital accused of sexually assaulting former patient

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring confirmed Thursday that Herschel “Mickey” Harden, a 72-year-old from Williamsburg, faces two felony counts of object sexual penetration after being indicted by the King William grand jury.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring confirmed Thursday that Herschel “Mickey” Harden, a 72-year-old from Williamsburg, faces two felony counts of object sexual penetration after being indicted by the King William grand jury. According to attorney general’s office, Harden was arrested following alleged sexual contact in 2018 and 2019 by him on a former patent at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County.

The indictments brought against Harden are a part of an ongoing investigation by state police. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 10 in New Kent County Circuit Court.

If anyone has additional information about these or other allegations at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.