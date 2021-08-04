Public invited to attend free COVID-19 vaccine educational webinar

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The public is invited to attend a free webinar on Thursday, August 19 to learn about COVID-19 vaccines. The webinar will take place from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Town of Wake Forest is partnering with WakeMed and the Wake County Public Health Department to host the webinar.

“COVID-19 Vaccines: Separating Fact from Fiction,” will talk about how COVID-19 vaccines were created and they work, vaccine safety and efficacy, the Delta variant, and local resources.

It will feature research-based presentations by local health experts, including Dr. Chris DeRienzo, System Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Quality at WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

The session will also include a 30 minute question and answer period.

“We understand there’s still a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there,” said webinar organizer and Wake Forest Commissioner Adam Wright. “We want to make sure people have the information they need to be able to make the decision to move forward to get the vaccine — or at least to better understand it.”

Click here to register in advance for the webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance and during the webinar.

“We will collect questions up front to help ensure our residents get their questions answered,” said Wright. “There’s a lot of information out there, so submitting questions in advance will help us ensure as many questions are answered as possible.”

Wake Forest residents may also watch the information webinar live on WFTV 10. The Town’s government access channel is available to residents and businesses that subscribe to Spectrum Cable TV service. WFTV 10 is also providing a livestream of the session.

The webinar will be posted online for viewing the following week.