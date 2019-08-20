Public invited to memorial for NC K-9 killed after being hit by car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — The Greensboro Police Department is planning a memorial service for K9 Rambo. Rambo died Friday night after being hit by a car while chasing a robbery suspect, police confirmed Saturday.

Greensboro Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Rambo was immediately taken to an emergency vet for treatment, but he didn’t survive.

Friday, August, 23 at 3pm, the Police department is having a memorial service for Rambo. The public is invited to attend. It will be at the Public Safety Center at 1510 North Church Street.

Rambo was about 4-and-a-half years old and had been with the department a little over four years, Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Ron Glenn said.  

The city of Greensboro’s official account said Rambo ‘died doing what he was known to do…protect and serve. Rambo was loyal, fierce and loving!’

