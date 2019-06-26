Public weighs in on traffic plans for Crabtree Valley Mall area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Crabtree Valley Mall unveils new development plans, the NCDOT is trying to determine how best to handle increasing traffic in the area. In the past the community has been concerned about plans.



“There’s been some serious accidents here. There are serious delays,” Joey Hopkins, the Division 5 Engineer with NCDOT said.

And its expected to get worse.

Crabtree Valley Mall is asking to rezone the former Sears site and surrounding parking lot. They want to build up, creating new space for retail, officers and a hotel in a 30 story tower.

Mall officials said it will mitigate flooding issues and improve the pedestrian experience.



“Shopping habits are changing. Retail has to adapt,” Brian Asbill with Crabtree Valley Mall said.



NCDOT has been trying to address traffic problems on Glenwood at I-440 and Blue Ridge at Glenwood for years.

After heated meetings last year, they went back to the drawing board. They hired three new firms who developed seven different plans.



“The plan is to replace a couple of these bridges, which maintaining some of the existing structure,” Andrew Ritter, a NCDOT Traffic Engineering Intern said.

Those with NCDOT walking the public through each of them.



“They’ve tried to do a good job of coming up with alternatives,” Luther Smith, a neighbor said.

“The project with the least impact and the maximum bang for the buck. That’s the one I’m looking for,” Ellen Kirkland, a neighbor said.

“One through five stood out because they take out the entrance and exit to Ridge Road,” Art Guy, a neighbor said.

“We’re not sold to any one of these. We’re here to listen to the public,” Hopkins said.

To get a look at all seven plans, click here.

