Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says he is resigning effective Aug. 2 in the face of public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents including the victims of Hurricane Maria.

The 40-year-old Rosselló is the first governor to resign in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a territory of 3.2 million U.S. citizens that is mired in a 13-year recession and still recovering from the Category 4 hurricane two years ago.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – JULY 24: Demonstrators gather outside the Fortaleza Governor’s mansion in Puerto Rico’s Old San Juan demanding and expecting his resignation on July 24, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Protesters have been calling on Gov. Rosselló to step down after a group chat was exposed that included misogynistic and homophobic comments Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

Public outrage over the leaked chats and federal corruption charges against former government officials sparked massive demonstrations across San Juan in the largest protest movement on the island since Puerto Ricans successfully marched to demand an end to U.S. Navy military training on the island of Vieques more than 15 years ago.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez will become the new governor.

