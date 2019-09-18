Pumpkins, fall colors and Christmas(!) right around the corner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It feels like just yesterday we started our New Year’s resolutions and then abandoned them.
Now, Fall is nearly here with its pumpkin patches and colorful leaves.
As of Wednesday, we’re 42 days until Halloween and 70 from Thanksgiving.
Christmas is officially under 100 days away.
It may feel like fall in central North Carolina the rest of the week.
Nice temperatures with low humidity will help any fall-lover get in the spirit.
