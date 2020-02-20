Putin says cabinet dismissal didn’t come out of the blue

1  of  1157
Closings
4Front Systems A Childs Place A Childs Place Daycare AAR-Goldsboro Absolute Woodworks Abundant Life Christian Center Academy of Info. Technology Academy of Moore County Accelerated Language Academy Acupractic Natural Healing Center Advance Comm. Health - Admin Advance Comm. Health - Apex Advance Comm. Health - SE Raleigh Advance Community Health - Fuquay Advance Community Health - Louisburg AE Finley YMCA Aegis Communications Agape Word Fellowship Aimet Technologies Plastics Alamance Govt Offices Alamance-Burlington Schools Alcatel Aldersgate United Methodist Church Aldersgate United Methodist School Alexander Family YMCA All Saints Angelican Church Allen Chapel AME Allfund Mortgage Alliance Behavioral Healthcare Alpha Academy AlphaVax Altherr Orthodontics American Renaissance Elementary School American Renaissance Middle School Amherst Industries, Inc. Amran Shrine Center Amran Shriners Angier Baptist Ann Atwater Community School Antioch Free Will Baptist Church Apex Physical Therapy Apex United Methodist Church Apostle Doctrine HCC Apostles&apos; Bible College Appleseeds Preschool Appraisal Nation Aqua Tech Environmental Labs Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Cary Arapahoe Charter School ARS/Rescue Rooter - Raleigh Arthur Murray Dance Center Artspace Charter School Asbury Afterschool Asbury United Methodist Church-Durham Asbury United Methodist Church-Raleigh Ashbury Temple UMC Ashton Child Development Center Asian Acad. of Tae Kwon Do AstraZeneca Atlantic Life Safety Atlas Chiropractic & Wellness Atlas Chiropractic, PA Avance Primary Care Aveda Institute of Chapel Hill B-Roman Skin & Body Therapy Bank of America (Triangle Locations) Banks UMC Baptist Grove Church Bath Specialties BB&T - Triangle Region BB&T - Triangle Region Beacon Baptist Church Beacon Baptist Daycare Benson Baptist Church Benson Memorial UMC Bentonville Disciples of Christ Church Berean Baptist Church Best Beauty Care Best Grove MB Church Bethany Christian Academy Bethany Com. Middle School Bethany Hills Baptist Bethany United Methodist Bethel Baptist Church Bethel Christian Life Bethel Hill Charter School Bethlehem Baptist Church Bible Baptist Church Binkley Baptist Church BioAgilytix Biolex Therapeutics Biologics Inc Black Belt World HQ Black Belt World WF/Wakefield Black Belt World WR/RTP Bladen County Schools Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC Blue Ridge Family Physicians Blue Shoe Technologies Bluemoon Design - Raleigh Bob Morris Opticians Body Basics Massage Therapy Bonanza Day Care Bordeaux Branch Library BP Studios Braggtown Baptist Church BrainstormCNS Brevard College Bridges Brier Creek Country Club Brier Creek Internal Medicine Bright Beginnings Child Dvlpmnt. Ctr., Cary Bright Hope DHCOG Bright Horizons Child Care Brock Cabinets (Fayetteville) Brock Cabinets (Pinehurst) Brock Cabinets (Raleigh) Bull City Radiator & Wrecker Burgess Computers Busy Bee Learning Center of Erwin C3 Church CAARE, Inc. Calvary Baptist Church Calvary Baptist Church - Raleigh Calvary Child Care Calvary Christian School Calypso Baptist Church Cameron Grove AME Zion Church Cameron United Methodist Church Campbell University Cane Creek Baptist Church Cape Fear Center for Inquiry Cape Fear Ctr for Digestive Diseases Cape Fear Presbyterian Church Cape Fear Valley Health System Cape Fear Valley HealthPlex Cape Lookout Marine Science HS Capital Bank Capital Church - Garner Capital City Christian Church Capital Heart Associates, P.A. Capital Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Capital Pentecostal Holiness Capital Preschool Car Christian School Caraleigh Baptist Church Caraleigh Baptist Church Carolina Dialysis Carrboro Carolina Eye Care Carolina Theatre Carolina Vending Carr UMC Carter Christian Academy Carter Christian Daycare Carter Community School Carthage United Methodist Church Cary Academy Cary Alliance Church Cary Cardiology, PA Cary Chamber of Commerce Cary Christian Church Cary Christian School Cary Church of Christ Cary Church of God Cary Family YMCA Cary Medical Group Cary Pediatric Dentistry Cary Red Cross Blood Center Cary Town Govt Offices Casa Esperanza Catawba College Catering Works Cathedral Point Child Dev. Center Catholic Community of St. Ann CDI Corporation Celebration Assembly of God Church Celebration Christian Fellowship Celebration Church Celebration Community Church Center for Creative Healing Center for Digestive Diseases Center United Methodist Church Central Baptist Church/Henderson Central Baptist Church/Wendell Central Carolina Comm. College Central Park School for Children Chander K Gupta, Pediatric Clinic Chapel Hill - Carrboro Meals On Wheels Chapel Hill Christian Church Chapel Hill Town Hall Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools Charisma Church Charles House (Adult Center) Charlie Gaddy Childrens Center Charter Day School Chatham Charter School Chatham Co. Govt Offices Chatham County Public Libraries Chatham County Schools Chatham Transit Network Chez Bay Gourmet Cooking School Child Care Services Association Children&apos;s Academy - Cary Children&apos;s Academy - Raleigh Children&apos;s Village Academy Chiropractic Works Chisholm Chiropractic Center Choral Society of Durham Christ Church of Deliverance Christ Comm. United Methodist Christ Dominion Church Christ Gospel Church (Hope Mills) Christ United Methodist Christian Faith Child Dvlpmnt. Ctr. Church At Clayton Crossings Church at the Well Church of Nazarene - Fayetteville CIS Academy CIS of Orange County City of Dunn City of Durham City of Fayetteville City of Henderson City of Oxford City of Rocky Mount City of Wilson Clayton Community Clayton Town Govt Offices Cleggs Pest Control Cleveland Community Church Cleveland Creative Kids Clinton City Schools Clover Garden Colonial Baptist Church Color Latino Music Color Latino Music Inc. Com Team Way, Inc Comfort Chiropractic Community Midrasha Community Music School Community Partners High Community UCC Compassionate Tabernacle of FMBC Connections Church Cornerstone Community Church Cornerstone Presbyterian Cornerstone Presbyterian Church - Cary Country Day Montessori School, Raleigh Covenant Christian Church Covenant Life Sanctuary - Butner Covenant Love Family (Fayetteville) Covenant Presbyterian Church Cresset Christian Academy Crofutt & Smith Moving & Storage Cross Creek Mall Cross Roads Baptist Church Crosscreek Charter School Crossnore Academy Crosspointe Church Crossroads Christian School Crossroads Church Henderson CrossWay Community Church Culbreth Memorial UMC Cumberland Co. Courts Cumberland Co. Govt Offices Cumberland County Schools Cup of Salvation Child Dev. Ctr. Cup of Salvation Deliverance Church Custom Mail Solutions D&apos;Lites Low Carb Center Dancers Creative Workshop Dancing Elephants Achievement Group Daniels Magnet Middle School DaVita Dialysis of Wayne Co. DaVita Kerr Lake Dialysis DaVita Vance Co. Dialysis DaVita Wake Forest Dialysis Delta Dental Plan of NC Dental Works DentalWorks - Cary Crossroads DentalWorks - Crabtree Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center DeVry University/Keller School of Management Dillard Academy Divers Alert Network Dorothea Dix Hospital Dr. David Adams Dr. David Hipps, DDS Dr. Dilley Orthodontics Dr. Karen R. Bremer, DDS Dr. Robert Elliot, DDS Dr. Stephen Hensel DC Drs Zervos and Banks, DDS Drs. Barada, Harrell, Toohey, Belhorn Drs. Sarant and Sarantos DDS Dudley Beauty College Duke Clinics Duke Ortho, Person County Duke Ortho, Vance County Duke Primary Care (All Locations) Duke Raleigh Hospital Duke Regional Hospital Duke School For Children Duke University Duke University Health System Duke Urgent Care (All Locations) Duplin County Schools Dupont RTP Durham Academy Durham B.E.S.T. for Babies Alliance Durham Baha'i Center Durham City Govt. Durham Co. Govt Offices Durham County ABC Stores Durham Exchange Club Industries Durham Internal Medicine Assoc - Southpoint Durham Internal Medicine Associates Durham Metro Treatment Center Durham Nativity School Durham OBGYN Durham Parks and Recreation Durham Public Schools Durham Rheumatology Durham Technical Community College Durham Women&apos;s Clinic Durham YMCAs Dynamic Therapy Dynamic Therapy Eagles Christian Center Eagles&apos; Nest Learning Center Eagles&apos; Summit Christian Fellowship East Coast Mortuary Transport East Wake Academy Eastern ENT Sinus & Allergy Center Eastern NC School of the Deaf ECPI College of Technology Edgecombe Co. Govt Offices Edgecombe County Schools Elevation Baptist Church Elite Cheer and Dance Elon University Emp. Security Comm. - Hillsborough Engelmann School Envision Science Academy Ephesus Baptist Church Episcopal Day School Epworth Preschool Epworth United Methodist Church Ericsson Mobile Platforms Eternal Life Baptist Church Evangelical House of God Evans Plumbing Everett Chapel Church Evergreen Community Charter School Evergreen Community Church Explore Church Exploris Middle School Eye Care Associates - 10 Triangle Offices Fairview Child & Family Center Faith Education Academy Faith Missionary Baptist Church Faith Temple Holy Church Falls Bible Church Falls Pointe Medical Group Falls Rd. Baptist Church School Family Care, Dr. Sabrina Mentock Family Medical Associates - Raleigh Famous Marks Faucette Memorial CME Church Faulkners Dance and Gymnastics Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville Area System of Transit Fayetteville City Hall Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Rec Fellowship Baptist Academy Fellowship Health Resources Fellowship of Christ Fenix Construction Group, Inc. First Assembly Of God (Raleigh) First Baptist (Durham) First Baptist (Southern Pines) First Baptist - Clinton First Baptist - Fayetteville First Baptist Church (Holly Springs) First Baptist Church - Raleigh First Baptist Church Garner First Church of Christ, Scientist First Community Baptist Church First Cosmopolitan Day Care First Health Family Care Center First Korean Baptist Church First Pent. Holiness Church First Presbyterian (Raleigh) First Presbyterian Church of Garner First United Methodist Church - Cary Five Oaks Adventist Christian School Flooring Foundation Fords Gourmet Foods Fords Produce Co FormRouter Fort Bragg Military Base Francine Delaney New School for Children Franklin Co. Govt Offices Franklin County Schools Franklin Pediatric Care Freedom Church Fremont Methodist Preschool Friendship Baptist Church FTCC Children's Center Fulfilled Promise Tabernacle Full Frame Preview Event Future Vision, Inc G & G Barber Shop Gambardella Cheesecakes Garner Church of Christ Garner Family Eye Care Gaston College Preparatory Geico - Durham Gentris Corporation Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Giggles Drop-In Childcare Gilead Sciences Gingerbread LittleVersity Girl Scouts - NC Coastal Pines Girl Scouts - NC Coastal Pines GlaxoSmithKline RTP Glory to God Ministries Go Ye Christian University GoDurham Godwin & Miller D.D.S.,P.A. Gold Valley COGOP GooRoo Computers, Inc Gorman Baptist Church Gorman Early Learning Cntr. GoTriangle Governor Morehead School for the Blind Grace Assembly Church Grace Baptist (Johnston Co.) Grace Bible Fellowship Grace Christian Academy Grandfather Academy Granville Co. Govt Offices Granville County Schools Granville Express Care Gray Stone Day School Greater Cleggs Chapel Greater Heights United Methodist Church Greystone Preschool & Kindergarten Grow-N-Learn Child Care Center Growing Years Learning Center - Bedford Guardian Angel Daycare Gynocology & Laparoscopic Surgeons of Raleigh Halfpints Learning Center Halifax Co. Govt. Offices Halifax County Schools Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Hambonz.com Computers Happy Tots Preschool Center Harnett Co. Govt Offices Harnett County Schools Harnett Health Harnett Health Clinics Harris & Smith OB-GYN Harris Grove MBC Harvest Christian Preschool Harvest Family Church - Fayetteville Harvest Preparatory Academy Hay Street United Methodist Church Hayes Barton Baptist Church Health Dynamics Integrated Wellness Healthways, Inc. Healthy Start Academy Charter Hearing & Sound Services Helping Hand Mission, Inc. Helping Hands Childcare Center Hephzibah Baptist Church - Wendell Heritage Bible College Heritage Christian Academy Hertford Co. Govt Offices Hertford County Schools Highland Baptist Church Hill Center of Durham Hillsborough Church of God Hillyer Memorial Christian Hocutt Baptist Church Hoke County Govt. Hoke County Schools Holland Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Holy Temple UHCA Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Home Builders Asso. of Johnston Co. Hope Comm. Church - Holly Springs Hope Comm. Church - Raleigh Hope Elementary School Hope Lutheran Church Household Of Faith Humble Beginnings Iatria Day Spas IBM iCardiogram.com iContact Imani MCC Immaculata Catholic School Immanuel Temple SDA Church Impact Gym INDICAL Mfg., Wendell Infinity Ballet Infuzion Ingenuity Group Inis Cairde School of Dance Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Interact of Wake IntraHealth International Intrex Computers Island Creek Baptist Church Ivory Management Group James Chun DDS Jamieson Mem United Methodist John Deere - Raleigh John H. Baker, Jr. High School Johnson Genesis of Cary Johnson Hyundai of Cary Johnson Lexus of Durham Johnson Lexus of Raleigh Johnson Maserati of Cary Johnson Pond Learning Center Johnson Subaru of Cary Johnsonville Grocery Johnston Co. District Court Johnston Co. Govt Offices Johnston Co. Memorial Hospital Johnston Co. Superior Court Johnston Co. Transit System Johnston Co. Youth Services Johnston Community College Johnston County Public Schools Johnston County YMCA Johnston OB-GYN Johnston Piney Grove Baptist Jordan Center Jordan Lake Sudbury School Joseph Temple AME Church Judd Ministries Inc. Judea Reform Religious School Judge Wanda Bryant Committee Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church Kadampa Center Kamm, McKenzie OB-Gyn KB Career Services, Inc. Keer America Kendale Acres Free Will Baptist Church Kenneth N. Haas Holistic Health Kenneys Gymnastics Academy Kerr Family YMCA Kerr-Vance Academy Kestrel Heights School Kid City Day Care Kinder Kottage Child Care Kingdom Family International Church KN LeadLogistics Knightdale Baptist Church Knightdale Baptist Preschool Knightdale Family Medicine Knightdale Parks & Rec Knightdale Track Out Program Knotts Grove Christian Assembly Koinonia Foundation Kraft Family YMCA Kryosphere Kuddle Bugz Day Care Kwik Kopy Business Center Ladies Fitness and Wellness/Raleigh Lakeside School Language Tots Preschool Laser Eye Center of Carolina Laurinburg Charter School Laurinburg Hwk. Center Charter Leaps & Bounds Early Learning Ctr. Lee Co. Govt Offices Lee Co. Transit Lee County Schools Lee County YMCA Lee Early College Lenovo Park Center Lenovo Perimeter Park Lenovo US Fulfillment Ctr. Lerner Jewish Comm. Day School Life Empowerment Church Lifeline Ministries Lillington Community Center Lillington Presbyterian Lincoln Charter School Lincoln Comm. Health Cnt. Linda Kinlaw School of Dance Little Mt. Olive Deliverance Temple (Zebulon) Little Pros Academy - Falls of Neuse Little Pros Academy - Kidworks Little Pros Academy - Morrisville Little Pros Academy- East Cary Little Stepping Stones Little World Day Care Living Arts College Living Faith Bible Church Living Word Family Church Living Word Worship Center Longhurst United Methodist Lord of Life Lutheran Church Lord of Life Preschool Louisburg Baptist Church Louisburg College Love First Christian Academy LSV Development inc. Lucy Daniels Center Maass Jewish Community Day School Macedonia New Life Church Magellan Charter School Mahogany Dime Make A Joyful Noise Mann Ear Nose & Throat Clinic Maracas Montessori March OB-GYN Mary&apos;s Little Lambs Childcare Center MAST School MasterList Maureen Joy Charter School McClain Barber School McKee Murphy McLane Carolina Meals on Wheels - Wake County Meredith College Methodist University Michael Creek Baptist Church Michael K Bielinski DDS MicroCoat Technologies Mid-Way Baptist Church Millennium Charter Academy Millennium Revival Center Mind, Body & Soul Mission Prayer Temple Montessori Childrens House of Durham Montessori Community School Montessori Day School Monument of Faith COGOP Moore Buddies Moore Co. Govt Offices Moore County Schools Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Morrisville Chamber of Commerce Mosaic Church of Durham Mosquito & Pest Xperts Mother Goose Preschool Mount Vernon Baptist Church Mount Zion Baptist Church Mountain Community School Mountain Discovery Charter Mountain Spring Baptist Church Mt Carmel Pentecostal Mt. Bethel Baptist Church - Roxboro Mt. Calvary Holiness Church Mt. Calvary Lighthouse of Faith Mt. Carmel Pentecostal Holiness Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Mt. Olive UHC Mt. Zion Christian Academy Mt. Zion Church Ministries Mt. Zion Developmental Learning Center Mudryk Family Chiropractic Mundo Pequeno Early Childhood Bilingual School Museum of Life and Science N. Raleigh Red Cross Blood Center NARFE Nash Co. Govt Offices Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Central University NC Dental U NC High School Athletic Association NC Lyme Disease Foundation NC Museum of Art NC Museum of History NC Museum of Natural Sciences NC Orthopaedic Clinic NC Renaissance Faire NC State University NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) NC Workforce Development Comm. NCIMED NCSU Educational Talent Search Program NCSU Entrepreneurs Club NCSU Upward Bound Program Neighborhood Academy of Music Net Friends, Inc Net IQ New Beginning Missionary Baptist New Beginnings Community Church New Bern Avenue Day Care New Calvary Church New Century School New Community New Creation UMC New Dimensions School New Hope Church - Chapel Hill New Horizons Baptist Church (Oxford) New Life Christian Academy New Life Christian Academy (Rocky Mount) New Life Church New Life Fellowship of Cary New Life Ministries of Apex Norlina Christian School Nortel Networks North Carolia Eye and Ear North Carolina Dance Institute North Carolina Specialty Hospital North East Baptist North Raleigh Pediatric Group North Raleigh United Methodist North Ridge Bible Chapel Northampton Co. Schools Northampton Govt Offices Not Just Country NT Techno USA Corp. Oak City Baptist Church Oak Grove AME Zion Church Oberlin Road Pediatrics Obie&apos;s Chapel UHC (Timberlake) Olive Grove Baptist Church Olliewood Skateboard Shop Omuteko Gwamaziima Charter School Onslow Co. Govt Offices Opera Carolina Operation Breakthrough Orange Charter School Orange Co. Govt Offices Orange County Schools Orange Grove MBC Orange UMC Preschool Original Mattress Factory Orion Aviation Oxford University Press Pace Academy PAGE Parcel Plus - Wade Avenue Parks Chapel FWB Church Parkwood United Methodist Church PBM Graphics Peachtree Baptist Church Pennwell Publishing - Raleigh Perkins+Will Perry Medders Medical Group Person Co. Govt Offices Person County Schools Personal Best Fitness Phantasy Ceramics Philippian Community Church Pine Chapel Baptist Church Pine Grove Baptist Church Pinehurst Medical Clinic Pinehurst United Methodist Church Pioneer Electric Playtime Learning Center Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Plymouth Church Pope AFB Pope John Paul II Catholic School Poplar Creek Baptist Church Powell & Powell PreEminent Charter School Primary Beginnings Primary Care of Sanford Prime Outlets - Morrisville Primrose School - Hope Valley Farms Primrose School at West Lake Prince Chapel CME Church Prince of Peace Episcopal Church Princeton Church of God Prof. Constr. Est. Assoc. Professionally Planned Meetings Inc. Project Enlightenment Providence Baptist Church Providence Presbyterian Provisions Academy Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine of Fayetteville Pulte Homes Raleigh Division Quality Education of Durham Quest Academy R.H. Donnelley Raleigh Academy of Chinese Language Raleigh Adult Medicine Raleigh Charter High School Raleigh Christian Academy Raleigh City Govt Offices Raleigh Dialysis Raleigh Endocrine Associates Raleigh Endoscopy Center Raleigh Family Practice Raleigh Methadone Treatment Ctr. Raleigh Opthalmology Raleigh Parks and Rec Raleigh Parks and Rec. Track Out Pgm. Raleigh Plumbing & Heating, Inc. Raleigh PRCR After School Pgm Raleigh PRCR Before School Pgm Raleigh PRCR Track Out Pgm Raleigh Primary Care Raleigh Radiology Blue Ridge Raleigh Radiology Breast Center Raleigh Radiology Cameron Village Raleigh Radiology Cary Raleigh Radiology Fuquay Raleigh Radiology Knightdale Raleigh Red Cross Blood Center Raleigh School of Ballet Raleigh School of Comm. Arts Raleigh Surgical Specialists Raleigh Vocational Center Raleigh&apos;s Village Idiots Raleigh-Wake HRMA Raleighwood Cinema Grill Ransdell Chapel Baptist Rapid Response Urgent Care Ravenhill Dermatology Med. Clinic, P.C. Ravenscroft School Raytheon-JPS Communications Reconciliation UMC Red Storm Entertainment Red Sun Academy Redeeming Love Family Church Regional Dermatology Rescue Church of Durham Research Triangle Charter Academy Restoration Church Restoration Family Services, Inc Resurrection Church Resurrection UMC Preschool Rex Blood Services Rex Cancer Center (Main Campus) Rex Cancer Center of Wakefield Rex Express Care - Knightdale Rex Express Care of Cary Rex Express Care of Wakefield Rex Senior Health Center Rex Surgery Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield Riccobene Family Dentistry Richland Creek Cmty Church RightTime KIDS Rimmel London Nail Station River of Life Church Rives Chapel Baptist Church RMTC Roanoke Rapids City Schools Rob Wyatt Construction Robert Elliot Pediatric Dentistry Robeson County Schools Robeson County Schools Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Parks & Rec Rocky Mount Preparatory School Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Roger D. Urlaub, DDS Roman Skin and Body Therapy Rosen Divorce ROSSI Speaks Rougemont United Methodist Charge Rowan Academy Charter School RSR Cent. for Conscious Living RTI Russell Memorial CME Church Saint Andrews Presbyterian Saint Paul UMC Salem Baptist Church (Apex) Salix Pharmaceuticals Sallie B. Howard School Saltzman Family Dentistry Samaria Baptist Church Sampson Co. Courthouse Sampson Co. Govt Offices Sampson County Schools Sandhills Community College Sandhills Theatre Arts Renaissance (STARS) Sanford Cardiology Sanford Community Church Sanford Medical Group Sanford Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine SantosTile.com SAS Institute Science, Engineering, Math and Aerospace Acad. Second Church of Christ, Scientist Self Help Senior PharmAssist Seymour Johnson AFB Shiloh United Church of Christ Siemens Medical Solutions Skin Sense Slick Edit Smith Temple Free Will Baptist Church Smithfield Packing Co.-Shotwell Smithfield Packing Co.-Wilco Smithfield Town Govt Offices Soapstone United Methodist Soapstone United Methodist Church Social Security Administration Solectron Solid Rock Ministries - Angier Sony Ericsson Southbridge Fellowship Church Southeast Medspa & Laser Ctr Southeast Womens Ctr OBGYN Clayton Southeast Womens Ctr OBGYN Smithfield Southeastern Baptist Seminary Southeastern Regional Medical Center Southern Dermatology & Skin Cancer Ctr Southern Dermatology Skin Renewal Ctr Southern Treasures Antiques Southern Wake Democrats Southern Wake Montessori School SouthLight, Inc. Southpoint Academy Southside Christian School Southview Baptist - Hope Mills SPARC Academy Spencer Reed Group Splash Galleries, Inc. Spring Hill United Methodist Church Spring Street MBC SSAutoChrome Inc. Creedmoor St Mary, Mother of the Church St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church St. Augusta Missionary Baptist St. Augustines University St. Davids School St. James Full Gospel Baptist Church St. James Missionary Baptist Church St. James UMC St. James United Methodist St. John AME Church St. Josephs AME - Durham St. Luke&apos;s School St. Mary&apos;s Free Will Baptist St. Marys School St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School St. Pauls Episcopal Church St. Peter FWB (Snow Hill) St. Raphael Catholic School St. Raphael Catholic School St. Stephen Catholic Church St. Stephen MBC - Inez St. Thomas More Academy St. Timothy&apos;s School State Employees Credit Union - Raleigh Stein Mart Sterling Montessori Academy Stevens Chapel Baptist Church Stock Building Supply HQ Stoney Hill Baptist Church Stovall Baptist Church Strayer University Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Success Institute Summit Charter School Summit Credit Union Surety Systems, Inc. Tabbs Creek Baptist Tanger Outlets, Mebane Tarheel Club Cotillion Telerent Leasing Corporation Temple Baptist Day School The American Board of Pediatrics The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham The B.E. School The Blood Connection The Blood Connection - Glenwood The Christian Bookstore - Southern Pines The Family Dr. (Chapel Hill) The Franklin Academy The Goddard School The Learning Center The Learning Experience The Pork Company The Raleigh- Wake HRMA The Right Plan The River The River Community Church The Rivers Church in Raleigh The Second Step The Solution Center The Supernatural Church The Swamp School Thilippian Community Church Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Tighe School of Irish Dance Tiller School Tippett&apos;s Chapel TLC Laser Eye Centers Torchlight Academy Tower Laundromat & Cleaners Town of Archer Lodge Town of Garner Town of Holly Springs Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices Town of Knightdale Town of Pikeville Town of Spring Lake Town of Wake Forest Town of Zebulon TPC at Wakefield Plantation Tramway Elementary School TrialCard Incorporated Triangle Cable Splicing Triangle Church-East Triangle Church-West Triangle Dermatology Triangle Karaoke Jockey Assoc. Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A. Triangle Youth Music Chorus Trinity Christian Day Care Center Trinity Full Gospel Trion, Inc. Troy University True Gospel Holiness Tupper MBC Turquoise Consulting UNC Chapel Hill UNC Hospitals Clinics UNC School Of Law UNC School of Social Work UNC-CH Pre-College Program Union Baptist Church/Durham Union Chapel UMC Union View Baptist Church Unity Christian Center Unity Church of Durham Unity Church of Raleigh Unity of the Triangle Univ. of Phoenix, Raleigh Campus Universal Family Medicine University Baptist Church (Ch. Hill) University Mall University of Mount Olive University of Mount Olive - Goldsboro University of Mount Olive - New Bern University of Mount Olive - RTP University of Mount Olive - Washington University of Mount Olive - Wilmington University of Phoenix University United Methodist Church Upper Room Christian Academy Upper Room Christian Preschool Upper Room Church of God in Christ UPS Upward Bound - N.C. State Urban Ministries - Wake Co. US Networks USDA-APHIS VA Dialysis Clinic at Brier Creek Vance Charter School Vance County Schools Vance-Granville Comm. College Vance-Granville Community College Vass United Methodist Church Victory Baptist Church - Hope Mills Victory Temple Holy Church Victory Temple Ministries Victory Village Day Care Center Villari Brothers Foods & Villari Food Group Vintage21 W.E.B. DuBois CDC Wake Christian Academy Wake Co. Bd of Elections Wake Co. Govt Wake Co. Libraries Wake Co. Parks Wake Co. Public Waste Facilities Wake Co. Reg. of Deeds Wake Co. Solid Waste Transfer Sta. Wake Co. Trash Drop Off Wake County Schools Wake Research Associates Wake Specialty Physician Practices - All Wake Specialty Physicians - ENT Wake Specialty Physicians - GI Wake Specialty Physicians - Maternal/Fetal Medicin Wake Specialty Physicians - Surgery Wake Specialty Physicians - Urology Wake Specialty Physicians - Womens Center Wake Surgical Specialists Wake Tech. Community College Wake Urological Associates WakeMed Apex Healthplex Outpatient Svcs. WakeMed Brier Creek Healthplex Outpatient Svcs. WakeMed Cary Hospital WakeMed Cary Hospital Outpatient Svcs WakeMed Clayton Medical Park Outpatient Svcs WakeMed Emergency Departments - All WakeMed Faculty Physicians Clinics WakeMed Garner Healthplex Outpatient Svcs WakeMed Healthworks WakeMed North Healthplex Outpatient Svs WakeMed Outpatient Rehab Centers WakeMed Outpatient Wound Care WakeMed Physician Practices WakeMed Raleigh Medical Park Outpatient Svcs WakeMed Urgent Care - Cary WakeMed Urgent Care - Raleigh WakeMed-Raleigh Campus Wakeview Clinic Warren County Govt. Offices Warren County Schools Washington Montessori Way of the Dragon Martial Arts Wayne Co. Tech. Academy Wayne Community College Wayne Community College Childcare Center Wayne County Schools Web Basix Weldon City Schools Wendel Family Chiropractic Wendell United Methodist Church Wesley Foundation - UNC Chapel Hill West Durham Baptist Church West Durham Pentecostal Holiness Church West End Baptist Church Westwood Baptist Church White Level Baptist Church White Oak Baptist Church Whole Armor Christian Life Center William Peace University Williams Grove Baptist Wilson Christian Academy Wilson City Offices Wilson Co. Govt Offices Wilson County Schools Wilson Medical Center Windborne United Methodist Church Winn Dixie Clayton Warehouse WNCN High School, Raleigh WNCN Today Women&apos;s Baptist H&F Missionary Convention Woodhaven Baptist Church & Preschool Woods Charter School Woods Charter School World Overcomers Christian Church World Overcomers Christian Church YMCA of Garner Youth for Christ Roxboro YWCA of Greater Triangle ZC Sterling Zencos Zion Spring Church of Christ Zion Temple United Church of Christ

Putin says cabinet dismissal didn’t come out of the blue

News
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says the ouster of Russia’s prime minister and a cabinet reshuffle that caught many in Russia off guard in January was not in fact unexpected, but he remains vague about the reasons for the move.

In an interview to the state-run TASS news agency, the first episode of which was released on Thursday, Putin said there was “nothing unusual or unexpected” about the dismissal of the government.

“You can of course ask me if I did say there would be no change, no plans for that. Yes, I did. If I had said that I was going to change the government tomorrow, all work would have just stopped dead the day after tomorrow,” Putin said.

The reshuffle came just hours after Putin announced a controversial constitutional reform during his annual state of the nation address on Jan. 15. Both moves have been widely seen as a strategy for the 67-year-old former KGB officer to stay in power well past the legally mandated end of his term in 2024.

Among others, Putin dismissed Dmitry Medvedev, his longtime ally, who has been the country’s prime minister since 2012. Medvedev, who succeeded Putin as president in 2008, agreed not to run for a second term in 2011 to make way for Putin, eliciting public outrage that later translated into the mass protests of 2011-2012.

In the Thursday interview, Putin said he discussed the reshuffle with Medvedev in advance, as they have an “open, comradely, friendly” relationship. “We don’t keep secrets from each other. So we discussed it,” the president said.

Asked about why he decided to dismiss the cabinet that was appointed in 2018, Putin said that the government “has really done a lot,” but he felt that “people with modern training and commitment to achieving the overarching goal on key development elements” were needed in the cabinet.

He refused to say when he made the decision and who else, besides him and Medvedev, knew about it.

