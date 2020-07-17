Queen makes veteran a knight at 100; no kneeling required

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has made a knight of the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public by walking 100 laps of his garden and raising some 33 million pounds ($40 million) for the National Health Service.
The queen tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on the shoulders of Tom Moore on Friday to turn the hero of a nation into a knight of the realm.
Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.
LONDON (AP) — In the end, Sir Tom didn’t need to rise.
On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on the slender shoulders of 100-year-old Tom Moore, making a hero of a nation a knight of the realm Friday.
Moore captivated the British public by walking 100 laps of his garden in England and raising some 33 million pounds ($40 million) for the National Health Service in April. The queen knighted him with the traditional sword tap, but the World War II was not required to take a knee before the monarch.
Instead, Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself across the grass to stand in front of Elizabeth.
The ceremony was staged outside of Windsor Castle west of London, where the 94-year old queen has been sheltering during the COVID-19 pandemic alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
“Thank you for all the well wishes, as ever, overwhelmed by your support. #todaywillbeagoodday” Moore tweeted before the ceremony.
Moore walked into the nation’s hearts by setting a goal of marking his 100th birthday with a garden lap for each year of his life. His family elevated the challenge by using social media to seek donations to support health care workers as a mark of gratitude to doctors and nurses who took care of him when he broke his hip.
He dreamed of raising 1,000 pounds. Instead, he raised so much more.
