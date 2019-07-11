Questions remain after Durham woman found roadside suffering from serious head injury

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are trying to find out how a woman ended up along one of the city’s busiest roads with a serious head injury.

Police initially believed she had been hit by a car, but they now tell us they’re treating it as a worst-case scenario.

“It can be pretty treacherous,” said Lizzie Caringer. “When we were little we weren’t allowed to play in the front yard.”

Growing up along N. Duke St., Lizzie Caringer has seen it all.

“There’s a lot of accidents,” said Caringer. “Unfortunately I’ve lost a lot of pets because people are flying down the road. That telephone pole got taken out. Probably 7 or 8 years ago someone was decapitated.”

Accidents may be common, but many in the community are trying to piece together how a woman ended up bloodied on their sidewalk during rush hour Wednesday night.

“It’s kind of weird that it was in broad daylight, and no one was able to see anything,” said Caringer.

Neighbors tell CBS17 they applied pressure to the woman’s wounds, but she wasn’t able to speak.

“I feel for the woman,” said Caringer. “I feel terrible that we don’t know what happened, or how to help her the best way possible.”

Durham Police say the woman was suffering from a serious head injury, but don’t believe her injuries are life-threatening.

At this time it’s unclear if she was hit by a car, assaulted, or suffering from a medical emergency.

“Unless there’s a camera somewhere, or somebody saw it, it’s a little concerning,” said Caringer. “It would put a lot of peoples minds at ease if they said what happened.”

If you have any information about how the woman ended up at the intersection of Duke St. & Englewood Ave., you’re being asked to contact Durham Police.

