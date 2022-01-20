QVC partners to help warehouse employees out of a job following fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – QVC and other organizations are stepping up to help employees after last month’s massive fire destroyed the distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The Turning Point Workforce Development Board put on a career fair in partnership with QVC to help employees find jobs.

Tameki Dukes came to Thursday’s career fair on the hunt

“I need a job. It’s getting boring sitting at home,” said Dukes.

She told CBS 17 she had been working at the QVC Distribution center in Edgecombe County on and off for about eight years before the massive fire back in December.

It left Dukes and nearly 2,000 other employees without a job.

“It’s just been kinda stressful of getting up out the depressing stage, losing a job, starting over,” said Dukes.

She said she is thankful the company isn’t leaving her out to dry.

QVC partnered with the Turning Point Workforce Development Board in Rocky Mount to host a job fair strictly for employees.

“We wanted to give back to QVC and offer them some opportunities. We knew we had several employers in the region that opened positions that they needed to fill and we wanted to assist them,” said Carissa Rudd, business services manager at Turning Point Workforce Development Board.

From Purdue to the Cheesecake Factory’s bakery facility, companies offered a variety of jobs in positions like office administration, warehouse returns and even drivers.

“A lot of lost jobs and we want to put people to work,” said Rasheeda Nicholson, a recruiter with ManpowerGroup.

“It makes me feel a part of the community being that they want to help us like this. It’s amazing,” said Harold Arrington.

Turning Point Workforce Development Group also hosted a virtual event for employees earlier this week. Rivers East Workforce Development Board will also host another career fair in Greenville on Feb. 8 to help employees.