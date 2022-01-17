QVC partners to help warehouse employees out of a job following fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday’s Job Alert is to help those thousands of QVC warehouse employees left without a job after a fire destroyed their building in Rocky Mount.

QVC partnered with Turning Point Workforce Development Board for career support for these employees.

There are two events this week.

Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Virtual).

On Thursday, there is an in-person at the Rocky Mount event center on Northeast Main Street.

You must register in advance – whether you’re a job seeker or a company that would like to participate.