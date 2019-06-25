Raeford man arrested after exposing himself to children at Dollar General, police say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man faces indecent exposure charges for showing himself to minors at a Dollar General, according to a news release from police.

Czyz Savage faces three charges of indecent exposure for incidents that happened on May 28, June 5, and June 18.

“Savage was identified as the individual who was seen by three children on three different occasions exposing his private area in a public place,” police said.

Savage was arrested Monday. He was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center and given a $3,000 bond, the release said.

