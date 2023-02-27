WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple streets will close at their railroad crossings on Tuesday, according to officials.

Brick Street, Elm Avenue, Holding Avenue, and Friendship Chapel Road will close at the railroad crossings to allow for maintenance work, and the Rogers Road crossing will now close on Wednesday, officials said.

The closures are happening so crews can replace railroad ties and resurface the roads.

According to officials, the work is tentatively scheduled to finish on Thursday.

After the work on the above crossings is completed, the crossing at Ligon Mill Road will close, officials said.