RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Plans are underway to bring commuter rail stations to the Triangle.

Project planners are hosting a virtual information session Thursday evening and will answer questions from citizens.

You can expect to learn more about the current status of the project, where rail stations could be located, how they could connect to other transportation and if there will be a connection to the airport.

The virtual session takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and registration is required.