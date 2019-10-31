Rain on Halloween? Don’t be afraid! Here’s a list of dry places to take kids to celebrate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the thought of missing Halloween may be a bit scary for some kids, parents can rest assured that there are still plenty of places around the Triangle to take those little ghosts and goblins to celebrate.

HALLOWEEN AROUND THE TRIANGLE

BooFest from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham $21 for adults, $16 for kids, free for members Expect to experience close encounters in the insectarium, munch on pumpkin treats + enjoy a Halloween storytime. Costumes are encouraged!

Halloween party at Morgan Street Food Hall Free 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Vendor trick-or-treating 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Pet costume contest

Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro in Cary and Cabela’s in Garner 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Free photo

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Free crafts

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Ring toss

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Trick-or-treating

6 p.m.: Costume Parade

Trick or Treat at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Free 5:30PM – 7:30PM Meet and greet with Snow White, Aladdin & Jasmine, Prince Charming & Cinderella Costume photo booth Trick or treating

Halloween Safe Night at NC Museum of History in Raleigh Free Aged 12 & under (with adult) 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Search out candies and treats at the N.C. Museum of History as you walk along the trick-or-treat trail and through The Story of North Carolina chronological history exhibit



You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown screening starts at 7:30 p.m. at Raleigh Little Theatre Free



However you celebrate, CBS 17 hopes you and your family has a safe and fun Halloween!

