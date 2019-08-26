Raleigh artist begins work on new ‘All are welcome’ mural in downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh artist Luke Buchanan has started work on a new “All are welcome” mural in downtown.

On July 27, chef Ashley Christensen posted to social media showing Buchanan’s mural being painted over.

The mural was on the side of a vacant building attached to Christensen’s Poole’s Diner on McDowell Street.

The mural was put up in response to HB2 – a law passed by the GOP-controlled legislature that limited LGBT rights and which restrooms transgender people can use in schools and other government buildings.

Christensen is working to open Poolside Pies in the once vacant space and had a new coat of paint put over Buchanan’s mural.

Social media outrage ensued despite Christensen saying a new painting would be put up.

On Monday, Buchanan was back on a ladder at McDowell and W. Cabarrus streets.

CBS 17 will follow along and post images of the final mural.

