RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Singer and actor Joe Jonas is the new spokesperson for the product made by Raleigh-based company Merz Aesthetics, the company announced on Tuesday.

Specifically, Jonas will be the brand partner for XEOMIN, an FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection.

It is part of a new campaign which Jonas will promote on multiple social media platforms.

Jonas, perhaps best known for the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers is about to debut in the film “Devotion,” about the Korean war.