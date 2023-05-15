RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Raleigh’s bikeshare program is scheduled to make a return after the city was forced to look for a new operating vendor after its previous one declared bankruptcy.

On April 14 the city put a pause to the Cardinal Bikeshare service saying it was undergoing a change in vendors for operations and maintenance of the system. The said explained the bikeshare system was being operated by Bewegen Technologies, Inc., as a contracted partner with the City of Raleigh. The city said Bewegen Technologies, Inc. recently filed for bankruptcy resulting in the termination of its contract with the city.

Raleigh then turned to Corps Logistics LLC, to manage all operations for the Cardinal Bikeshare fleet. While there was an initial target date of May 16 to resume operations, that has now been pushed back to June.

The city said the change in vendors required new parts and equipment to be ordered for the system. That delivery however has been slowed by supply chain delays.

The city has promised to offer 60 days of free rides when the system reopens the first week of June.

You can click here for updates on the program’s return.