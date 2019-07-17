Raleigh businessmen charged with embezzling tax funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -Two Raleigh businessmen were arrested Tuesday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Charles Burgess, 47, and Peter Mark-Anthony Ellison, 51, both of Raleigh were each charged with one count of embezzlement of state property and four counts of embezzlement of Wake County property.

Arrest warrants show Burgess and Ellison, as member-managers and shareholders of Lee’s Kitchen, LLC, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately more than $148,OOO in state and Wake County sales tax during the period April 1, 2014 through April 20, 2017.

During this time, Burgess and Ellison were the responsible persons of Lee’s Kitchen, LLC, which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina and Wake County sales tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Burgess and Ellison appeared before a Wake County magistrate and were each placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

A first appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Burgess and Ellison resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now