Raleigh Circle K robbed at gunpoint

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police are investigating after a Circle K gas station was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the gas station located in the 8800 block of Harps Mill Road, near Litchford Road.

Authorities say a man entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk complied and the man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now