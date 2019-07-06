Raleigh Circle K robbed at gunpoint

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police are investigating after a Circle K gas station was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the gas station located in the 8800 block of Harps Mill Road, near Litchford Road.

Authorities say a man entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk complied and the man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss