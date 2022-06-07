RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh city leaders decided during their Tuesday council meeting they would move forward with bringing a multimillion dollar ballot item in front of voters this November. The bond would be the fourth parks bond for the city since 2003.

The city of Raleigh has more than 100 miles of greenway and thousands of acres of parks to maintain

The $275 million bond would cost the owner of a medium-valued home, estimated to be about $256,500, an additional $103. The parks bond would be seen on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Council members Stormie Forte and David Cox opposed placing the bond on the ballot.

City staff has been asked to look for additional funding sources outside of the bond to help support the more than 20 projects that would be covered under the ballot item.

A listing of those projects and their associated costs are in the image below.

The city is still working on projects from its 2014 parks bond. At that time, voters passed a $91.7 million park bond.

Seven years earlier in 2007, voters approved a $88.6 million parks and greenway bond. And even further, just a few years prior to that, voters passed a $49.2 million bond in 2003.

If approved, this would be the largest parks bond for the city yet.

A public hearing will be held July 5 for people to give their input before the Nov. election.