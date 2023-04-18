RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A new high rise building could be coming to downtown Raleigh. A developer is proposing a building up to 40 stories high at the site of a surface parking lot.

“I would like to see something done here because this, it can’t stay like this. This is a blight, no offense to the folks who own it,” said Raleigh councilmember Johnathon Melton.

While it was originally zoned for 22 stories, a piece of property near the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater holds a surface lot and a six story parking garage. A developer is requesting a rezoning that would allow a building up to 40 stories tall. Along with ground level shops, it could include up to 886 apartment units.

The project could potentially get rid of parking spots used during special events or those visiting downtown for business.

Still, Melton sees the request as an opportunity for another source of revenue.

“As a city, our only funding source is property taxes and bonds and so we have a missed opportunity here for property taxes,” Melton said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

City staff have requirements of the developer if their request is approved. They would be required to provide a bike share station, include at least one public art installation and contribute $100,000 to the city’s affordable housing program.

Councilwoman Jane Harrison questioned if that would be enough of a trade off. Her research found the $100,000 would only be enough to build two affordable apartment units.

“I just want to clarify the affordable housing contribution will help us, but it will not bring affordable housing units downtown,” said Harrison.

Her question to staff is, “Who gets to live downtown?”

For Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, getting more people to live downtown is a strategy for revitalization.

“Fayetteville Street is suffering and part of that has to do with the fact that we’ve overly relied on business and the corporate community,” said Baldwin.

Councilmembers decided they needed more time to weigh the pros and cons of the project. They will revisit and potentially vote on this case next month.

