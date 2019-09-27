Raleigh crews to remove 100-year-old oak tree from Nash Square

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A large willow oak tree that has been in Nash Square for more at least a century will come down in the next couple weeks, according to city officials.

Zach Manor, who works in the urban forestry division of the city’s parks, recreation, and cultural resources department, said the tree is estimated to be between 100 and 140 years old.

“Due to decay and overall old age, it’s time for this tree to be removed,” said Manor. “When we’re dealing with trees, there’s too soon, there’s too late, and there’s just right. Our hope is to fall in the just right.”

He noted the tree survived the tornado outbreak of 2011, and the city has tried to prolong its life using cables and removing some damaged limbs. Neighbors have seen portions of the tree break off at times, creating a safety hazard.

Dwight Hawkins, who lives downtown and works across the street from Nash Square, said he often sees people coming by to get pictures of the tree.

“That’s one of the biggest oaks that I’ve seen in Raleigh,” he said.

While it’s not the oldest tree in Nash Square, Manor said it’s the largest in Nash Square and the widest downtown. He said it measures about 85 inches across.

“We can definitely do some re-planting. Whether it would be this specific willow oak or not kind of depends. It takes a long time for those subsurface roots to break down enough for us to be able to plant in that general vicinity,” he said. “Kind of with nature, you have to end something to start something new.”

Manor said the city will bring a crane in to remove most of the tree. He anticipated that will take about a day, and the city will coordinate with businesses along Martin Street across from the tree’s location.

