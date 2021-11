RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Volunteers from the Raleigh Dream Center will give away 1,100 frozen turkeys to those in need during a drive-thru event on Saturday.

The event goes on 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 4301 Louisburg Road in Raleigh.

Anyone attending is asked to enter through the back parking lot located off Calvary Drive.

Raleigh Dream Center is a non-profit, Christian community organization serving

communities in need.