RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A leaning tree over one of the busiest areas of Glenwood Avenue is driving a Raleigh man crazy so he reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers.

In an email to traffic anchor Laura Smith, Rick Wellington said “I have been watching it lean further and further for a couple of years now and fear it coming down on a car and taking out all the power lines.”

He says the tree is located at 2419 Glenwood Ave., which is near the Carolina Country Club.

“I am not sure if it is located on private property or the city right of way. I emailed the city arborist a while ago but never received a response,” said Wellington.

CBS 17 reached out to the City of Raleigh and was told this location of Glenwood Avenue inside the beltline is maintained by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to NCDOT spokesperson Marty Homan, “this tree has been leaning for several years (15 or so). It is also outside of the right of way.”

He said there’s nothing for the NCDOT to do here.

CBS 17 plans to take questions to the homeowners to see if they’re concerned about the leaning tree and if there are plans to remove it.

