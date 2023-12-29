RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are hopping on flights or hitting the road today, wrapping up a busy year of travel ahead of the New Year’s Eve weekend. It’s the end of a record-breaking travel year.

“This year in 2023, I think we have seen record-breaking numbers at airports across the country,” Mallory Dumond with Travelmation said.

Even with security lines stretching across Raleigh-Durham International Airport at some moments Friday morning, those lines moved quickly, getting people through security in no time.

Travelers say it was smooth sailing even before those lines.

“There’s hardly ever a line at RDU, and we have TSA pre-check and heard there’s no line,” Katie Thayer said.

“We parked in the economy lot because we have a little bit of an extended trip, but parking was easy, the bus came pretty quickly,” Emma Farmer added.

Tens of thousands of people across the country are expected to drive on Friday as well, but there is good news: AAA says no major traffic is expected after Friday, which means if you’re driving back home on Monday, you may have an easier time.

With the countdown on now to 2024, travel experts say to start planning ahead now for next year’s trips.

“For 2024, we’re expecting to see more of the same,” Dumond said.