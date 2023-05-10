RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tracee Grimstead from the Goddard School of Raleigh has been honored with the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award.

Grimstead is an engaging and knowledgeable teacher who allows her students the freedom to explore their interests, according to a release from Goddard Systems LLC.

It said she readily offers helpful advice to parents on various aspects of toddlerhood from potty training to exploring new foods.

Her patience sets up a nurturing classroom environment where all her students feel seen, heard and especially loved, according to the release.

“I take such pride in my role as an educator, and it is an honor to have my contributions in the classroom recognized in this way,” said Grimstead. “It is truly a privilege to teach my students alongside my talented and dedicated Goddard School colleagues.”

Grimstead joins 15 other teachers nationwide who were selected nationwide from more than 3,100 nominations for their leadership, creativity, competence and nurturing demeanor. All 16 regional winners are passionate about teaching and created strong bonds with their school while also ensuring the health and safety of their students.

“A child’s social and emotional development is just as crucial as their academic growth, and these teachers exemplify perfecting that partnership through early childhood education,” said Dr. Lauren Starnes, senior vice president and chief academic officer, Goddard Systems LLC. “We are so appreciative of their commitment to fully preparing their students for the next steps in both their academic and life journeys. We can’t thank them enough for all that they do for their students and families.”

In addition to the Teacher of the Year honor, GSL gifted each regional winner a $1,000 cash award and dedicated a custom set of Life Lessons Library books (Goddards social-emotional development program) to each school in the teacher’s name.

For more information about The Goddard School and the Teacher of the Year Awards, click here.