RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh has more than 100 miles of greenway to maintain. Those trails keep them busy year-round.

Lake Lynn Loop Trail is the latest greenway to undergo repairs with several pieces of equipment already staged on Tuesday as the city prepares for the repairs to start on Sunday.

“The paths, bridges and walkways–it’s unbelievably gorgeous,” said Sue Southwick as she walked along the trail with her husband, Dave Southwick.

Walking with a baby and dog is a new tradition for them.

“We just moved here in November from Vermont. We’re just amazed at the park system and this one in particular,” Sue Southwick.

They don’t mind a couple of bumps on the trail along the way.

“Nothing is paved in Vermont. Everything is a root. Everything is a bump for us so this is actually spectacular,” Dave Southwich said.

It’s one of the things the city hopes to repair over the coming months.

The entire east side from the Lynn Road parking lot to the community center will close from Sunday, May 1 through November 1.

“There’s never a good time to close the greenways. We wish there was but there really isn’t a good time”

Project Manager with the City of Raleigh, David Bender said the project will take down trees to widen and repave the trail, and improve drainage to prevent flooding. The million-dollar project is paid for through a 2014 parks bond.

“Where all of those roots have heaved that pavement up and caused those bumps in the trail–that would be our priority,” Bender said.

Properties on the east side of Lake Lynn will not have direct access to the greenway trail. Parking lots located at Lake Lynn Community Center on Ray Road and at the main trail access on Lynn Road will be open during construction.

John Luistero, who visits the parks every month is looking forward to repairs.

“It needs to be repaved. You see cracks and places where you can trip and that kind of thing,” Luistero said.

Uneven pavements and eroded edges can be tricky to navigate with his adult dog and puppy in tow but he’s making the best of it for now.

“With the lake and all that, its just nice scenery,” said John Luistero.