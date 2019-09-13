Raleigh investment adviser receives 40 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh investment adviser was sentenced Friday to 40 years in federal prison in a Ponzi scheme.

Stephen C. Peters, 46, owner of VisionQuest Wealth Management was sentenced to 480 months and was ordered to pay restitution.

Peters will be incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner.

