Raleigh man arrested after ramming vehicle during domestic dispute, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old was arrested following a domestic incident that led to him purposely ramming his vehicle into the back of another vehicle late Thursday, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Jordan Jefferys and a woman were involved in an altercation inside his vehicle in the area of U.S. 70 and Brier Creek Parkway in Wake County.

The woman exited the vehicle and began walking away. A person driving a pick-up truck nearby witnessed the altercation, pulled over and picked up the woman.

According to the woman, that is when Jeffreys started ramming his car into the back of the pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Both vehicles stopped at the intersection of US 70 and South Miami Boulevard in Durham County and 911 was called.

Jeffreys has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, assault on a female and second-degree kidnapping.

Jeffreys is in custody at the Durham County Detention Center without bond.