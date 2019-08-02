Raleigh man charged after concealed gun found at NC General Assembly

Abraham James Zeiger in a photo from CCBI.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man took a concealed gun into the North Carolina General Assembly Wednesday, authorities say.

Abraham James Zeiger, 36, of Lakeshore Drive in Raleigh was arrested at 16 West Jones Street, which is the North Carolina State Legislative Building, according to arrest records.

A North Carolina General Assembly police officer took Zeiger into custody Wednesday morning, arrest records indicate.

Zeiger was charged with carrying a concealed gun and violating legislative building rules.

No details were available about how the gun was detected or what kind of gun was involved.

