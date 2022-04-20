RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old Raleigh man is now facing a felony charge for faking a car theft.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Weldon Lamont Pappy-Mial on Wednesday.

Pappy-Mial was charged with insurance fraud – a felony.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said Special Agents with the Criminal Investigations Division accuse Pappy-Mial of telling National General Insurance that his vehicle had been stolen. In reality, they said he car had been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Pappy-Mial was arrested March 31. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

Fraud can be anonymously reported fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.