Raleigh man charged with assault, child abuse in shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old Raleigh man faces a series of charges stemming from a shooting on Dandridge Drive Friday afternoon.

Chirstopher James Williams was arrested at his home on Dandridge Drive after police said he shot at someone.

The victim was grazed by the bullet, police said

Williams was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, discharge weapon into occupied property, assault on a female, child abuse, discharge firearm in city limits.

He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21.

