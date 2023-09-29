RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is under electronic house arrest with a $1 million bond after he was arrested and charged Thursday afternoon with child-sex offenses and kidnapping.

Maurice Patterson, 31, is charged with the following:

first-degree kidnapping,

statutory rape of a child under 15, and

statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

According to the arrest warrant, the offenses took place Aug. 20.

The warrant states that the underage victim was unlawfully confined and sexually assaulted.

Patterson’s next court date was scheduled for Friday.