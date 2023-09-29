RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is under electronic house arrest with a $1 million bond after he was arrested and charged Thursday afternoon with child-sex offenses and kidnapping.

Maurice Patterson, 31, is charged with the following:

  • first-degree kidnapping,
  • statutory rape of a child under 15, and
  • statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

According to the arrest warrant, the offenses took place Aug. 20.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

The warrant states that the underage victim was unlawfully confined and sexually assaulted.

Patterson’s next court date was scheduled for Friday.