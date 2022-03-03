RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend in July 2020.

On July 20, 2020, Kristen Caudle was found dead in her Wake Forest home on Shannonford Court, town officials said.

Following a 19-month investigation, Christopher Mitchell Chavis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Caudle’s murder, officials said.

The two were in a relationship at the time of her death, Wake Forest officials said.

Chavis is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

“The Wake Forest Police Department wishes to thank the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh Police Department for their assistance during today’s arrest of Chavis,” Wake Forest spokesman BIll Crabtree said in a release.

Further information was not released.