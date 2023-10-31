RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old remains in jail without bond after making his first court appearance Tuesday.

Steven Mark Stanley, 22, faces life in prison or the death penalty in the Oct. 23 fatal shooting of the teenager.

Stanley was appointed an attorney during his appearance. His next court date is at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near a GoTriangle bus stop in the 300 block of South Person Street, according to prosecutors. The 15-year-old was shot in the chest.

Moore Square Magnet Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown because of the police investigation into the shooting.

The teen spent nearly a week in a hospital in critical condition and died on Sunday.