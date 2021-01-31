Raleigh man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 1-year-old son

GARNER,N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police have charged 29-year-old William Earl Harris III of Raleigh with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son.

On Thursday, Garner Police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Buck Branch Drive to a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old.

Emergency responders provided lifesaving measures and transported him to Wake Med Raleigh where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities ruled the death a homicide.

Harris was located in Raleigh on Saturday and taken into custody.

“Crimes involving the death of a child are always very difficult to investigate,” said Lieutenant Mike McIver. Lt. McIver is the commander of the Garner Police Criminal Investigative Division. “I want to commend our investigative team for their tireless dedication to solving this crime.”

Harris is being held without bond in the Wake County Jail.